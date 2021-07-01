FC Porto closes in on signing Juventus transfer target

As Juventus slows down the pace of their interest in Kim Min Jae, the South Korean looks set to join FC Porto.

The Beijing Guoan defender is a long-term target of the Bianconeri who have been watching him for some time now.

The defender has a contract that expires at the end of this year and he is unwilling to extend it.

He wants to play in Europe and Juve is one of the clubs that wanted to give him that opportunity.

However, it seems they will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements now.

Calciomercato reports that a move to Juventus didn’t materialise because of several problems between the player and the Bianconeri.

Their loss is set to become Porto’s gain because they are closing in on completing a transfer for him.

The report didn’t say what amount the Portuguese club would pay and if their negotiations are at an advanced stage or not.

Juve has several defenders on their books at the moment and the returning Daniele Rugani means Massimiliano Allegri has more than enough defenders to execute next season with.

They might even be forced to sell a defender to keep their options reasonable.