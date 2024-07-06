Alex Sandro is being lined up for a return to FC Porto after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The defender spent almost a decade with the Bianconeri after they signed him from FC Porto.

He was an important player for Juventus for much of his time at the club and still occupied a key role in their defense during his last season.

Juve is happy with how he played for them and only allowed him to leave because age is no longer on his side, and they need a new beginning under Thiago Motta.

Sandro is 33 now, and the Brazilian will be eager to ensure that he keeps playing for a few more seasons, with his next team likely in Europe.

Although he has been linked with a return to Brazil, a report on Calciomercato reveals that FC Porto wants him.

The report claims the Portuguese club has already met with his entourage to discuss the possibility of a deal happening soon.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has served us well for a long time, and we wish him all the best as he searches for a new club.