Tiago Djaló’s loan spell at FC Porto initially showed promise, with the defender earning a place in the starting line-up. However, his situation has since deteriorated, and he may now face an early return to Juventus, as reported by Il Bianconero.

Djaló joined the Bianconeri from Lille in January 2024, with the club keen to secure his signature ahead of rivals Inter Milan. Despite this strategic acquisition, the defender was never utilised by the then-manager Massimiliano Allegri, suggesting the decision to sign him may have been made without the manager’s input.

Upon Thiago Motta’s appointment, it quickly became apparent that Djaló was not part of the new manager’s plans either. As a result, the Portuguese defender was sent out on loan to FC Porto, offering him an opportunity to rebuild his form and reputation in familiar surroundings.

For a time, it appeared the move was paying off. Djaló began to gain regular minutes and was seemingly on track to silence his critics. However, recent developments have cast doubt on his future at the club. According to the report, FC Porto has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Djaló and two other individuals following a night of partying that extended into the following morning.

Tiago Djalo signing for Juventus

This is reportedly not the first incident of its kind involving the defender. On a previous occasion, the matter was dealt with internally, but this latest breach may carry more serious consequences. The club is now considering terminating his loan agreement, which would see him return prematurely to Juventus.

The situation raises questions about Djaló’s professionalism and commitment, particularly given that he is not a guaranteed starter. At a time when he should be focusing on proving his worth and earning consistent playing time, off-field distractions are putting his future in jeopardy.

If the disciplinary action leads to an early recall, Djaló will need to reassess his approach and take greater responsibility for his conduct if he hopes to secure a meaningful role at Juventus or elsewhere.