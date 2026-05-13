Juventus are facing increasing competition in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski as uncertainty continues surrounding the striker’s future at FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski could reportedly become a free agent in the coming months, with Barcelona said to be seeking a reduction in his salary before offering him a contract extension. The Spanish club are also believed to be open to allowing the striker to leave and could move for another forward if he decides to depart at the end of the season.

Juventus Waiting On Vlahovic Decision

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Lewandowski as they continue evaluating options to strengthen their attack. However, the Bianconeri are also dealing with uncertainty surrounding the future of Dusan Vlahovic.

The club are reportedly reluctant to have both forwards in the squad at the same time, meaning a decision regarding Vlahovic’s future may need to be resolved before Juventus can fully commit to pursuing Lewandowski.

There remains a growing possibility that Juventus could choose to continue building around Vlahovic, especially given his recent performances and importance within the squad. That indecision, however, could create complications if other clubs move quickly for Lewandowski during the transfer window.

Porto Enters the Race

As reported by Tuttojuve, FC Porto has now emerged as another club interested in signing Lewandowski should he leave Barcelona this summer.

The Portuguese side is reportedly eager to secure his signature and is monitoring developments surrounding his contract situation closely. Their involvement adds further competition to what is already becoming a highly contested race for the experienced striker.

Juventus, therefore, risk missing out on Lewandowski if they delay their decision-making for too long. Unless the club finalise their plans regarding Vlahovic soon, rival teams could gain a significant advantage in negotiations for the Polish forward.

With interest continuing to grow across Europe, the coming weeks may prove decisive in determining where Lewandowski will play next season.