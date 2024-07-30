FC Porto is now looking to cash in on Francisco Conceição as Juventus shows interest in the winger.

Juve has bolstered its midfield and defence and is expected to strengthen its attack before the transfer window closes.

One specific profile they need for their attack is a winger, and several names are on their shortlist.

In recent days, they have been speaking to Karim Adeyemi, but he is not the only player they are interested in.

They also want Galeno from FC Porto, as well as Conceição, the Brazilian’s teammate.

Conceição impressed when he came off the bench for Portugal at Euro 2024, and Juve believes he could be a valuable addition.

The Bianconeri are considering an approach for him, and Porto seems to be waiting for an offer from them to make their move.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Porto is now open to allowing him to leave on loan, a deal that Juve might find appealing.

Juve FC Says

Conceicao has been one of the finest wingers to follow in the last few months, but he seems to be behind Karim Adeyemi on our list of targets.

If that is the case, then we will probably not see him in our black and white shirt.