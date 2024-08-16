Juventus has stepped up their interest in Francisco Conceição, and his manager has disclosed what he knows about the potential transfer.

FC Porto wants to get the most money from his departure and has rejected Juventus’ first offer for his signature.

Thiago Motta wants to work with the winger, and the Juve manager is more than happy to add him to his group at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Porto seems to be planning for the new season with him in their plans, and their manager, Vitor Bruno, insists he does not know much about the interest in the winger’s future.

For now, he is not available to play because of an injury, and the manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Whether there are negotiations or not, I honestly don’t know. He’s had a muscle problem since Tuesday, it’s not a taboo. There’s no deception here, we hope that tomorrow he can join the working group and then return to full strength next week. If he’s in negotiations I can’t tell you”.

Juve FC Says

Managers are sometimes not the best people to ask about information on a player’s future, and Conceição is no different.

If Porto agrees on a deal with us, they will simply inform their manager that he is leaving, and he will make adjustments to his plans.