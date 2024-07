The Bianconeri are aggressively revamping their team this summer to give Motta a good chance of winning the league and at least one trophy this season.

The manager is pleased with the way his team is shaping up, and Juve is still looking to sign a winger.

There is uncertainty around the future of Federico Chiesa at the club, and Juve wants to bolster their wing regardless of where the Euro 2020 winner ends up.

They have been following Wenderson Galeno since last season when he impressed for FC Porto in their league and the Champions League.

The winger would be happy to move to Turin; however, his price tag could pose a problem for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are not looking to spend too much money to sign him, but FC Porto wants his release clause paid, which is worth 60 million euros.

Juve would be willing to pay only half of that fee, and Tuttomercatoweb claims Porto might consider it because they have some financial obligations to meet.