FC Porto does not want to lose Francisco Conceição this summer amid interest from Juventus in the Portuguese attacker.

The Bianconeri are in the market for new players to improve their squad and were impressed by the winger in the few games he played for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Juventus have strengthened their midfield and defence and are also expected to improve their attack with at least one new winger.

They remain active in the transfer market and consider Francisco Conceição a top talent to add to their squad.

The attacker is also open to leaving Porto after his father quit as the club manager.

However, Porto considers him too important to lose as they aim to become the champions of Portugal this season.

Juventus is also looking at signing Karim Adeyemi, but a move for Conceição is considered an important transfer decision as well.

The Bianconeri are now set to miss out on his signature, with a report on Tuttojuve claiming Porto is speaking to him to stay one more season with them.

Juve FC Says

Conceicao is one of the finest wingers in Portugal and might be cheaper than the likes of Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho.