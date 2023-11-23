Inter Milan is growing concerned about the possibility of losing out on the free transfer signing of Tiago Djalò to Juventus. Both clubs are actively pursuing the defender, who notably performed exceptionally well at his current club last season.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Djalò’s progress as he recovers from a long-term injury that has sidelined him for the current season. With no plans to extend his contract at Lille, the door is open for Juventus to potentially add him to their squad in the summer.

However, Inter Milan has entered the race to secure his signature, creating anxiety that Juventus might secure him as a free agent. In response to this, Tuttojuve reports that Inter Milan has devised a plan to sign Djalò ahead of their rivals. The strategy involves paying compensation to Lille in January to secure his services before the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Djalo is a fine defender and he is still just 23, so we have to fight for his signature and not make it easy for Inter Milan to sign him.

The defender has so much time to develop further, and it will be smart if we sign him and he gets better on our books.