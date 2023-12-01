Former Juventus full-back Federico Balzaretti has drawn a comparison between Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, a reported target for the Bianconeri, and Miralem Pjanic.

Juventus has been closely monitoring the Serbian midfielder for several months and appears poised to secure his signature at the end of the current season. Samardzic has distinguished himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A over the past year and was on the verge of a move to Inter Milan in the summer, although the transfer fell through due to issues related to personal terms.

Despite the setback, Juventus continues to keep a close eye on Samardzic and reportedly plans to make a move for him at the end of the season. Balzaretti, who is now a director at Udinese, acknowledged the player’s strong start to his career. However, the comparison to Miralem Pjanic suggests that Juventus sees potential in Samardzic’s ability to thrive at a top club like Juve.

Balzaretti said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We will put the phone on silent, we accept the advice. The will is to keep him in Udine. We know that many clubs like him but he must stay with us because he must complete his growth path. A talent of the highest level, a pure talent. He reminds me of the first Pjanic at Roma. I wish him a career like him, in the top European clubs.”

Samardzic is no doubt a terrific talent who has done well in the Italian top flight in the last year.

He will take a major step up if we add him to our squad, but we expect him to still thrive.