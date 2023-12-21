Toronto FC star Federico Bernardeschi has continued to sell himself to Juventus as the Bianconeri search for a new midfielder to add to their squad.

Juve has been looking for midfield reinforcements over the last few months after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Max Allegri’s men are desperate to take advantage of the January transfer window to improve their options.

Several names have been linked with a move to the club, and some reports claim they could turn to Bernardeschi for a six-month loan deal.

The midfielder was asked about a chance to return to the club and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A return to Juve already in January? I also answer as I did to the fans who asked me: let’s hope… I’m very well, I feel in fit and motivated. I’m ready for any start. In a month I’ll see myself with my family, for the rest we just have to wait. I certainly think I left a good memory at Juve and Juve left a good memory inside me. Here I became a man, we won a lot together. Juve is on my skin.”

Adding: “I have a lot of experience. I know 80-85% of the guys who are there, I would pass on to them a good piece of Juve DNA that I carry inside me.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi will be a good option if we cannot sign any of our main targets, but adding him to our group on loan should be a last resort.

If he was good enough to play for us, we could have kept him instead of allowing him to run down his contract at the club.