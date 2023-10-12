Federico Bernardeschi has recently been linked with a surprising return to Juventus on a loan deal in January. The midfielder had made a move to Toronto FC along with Lorenzo Insigne after his contract with the Bianconeri came to an end.

With the American season concluded for his new team, Bernardeschi is currently on holiday until the upcoming campaign begins next year. However, it’s not uncommon for players in the MLS to seek loan moves to European clubs during the offseason to maintain their fitness and stay in competitive form ahead of the new MLS season.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is considering the option of bringing back Bernardeschi on loan, possibly as a temporary solution until the end of the season, at which point they may explore the possibility of signing a new midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi was allowed to leave the club because he was not good enough for the team and we expect that to still be the case.

However, if Nicolo Fagioli is banned alongside Paul Pogba, we may have to turn to the former Italy international for reinforcements.

He will hardly deliver top performances for us, but it is much better to have him as an option than not.