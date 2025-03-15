Juventus replaced Dusan Vlahovic as their main striker after securing Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Although Vlahovic had been the club’s top scorer, the Bianconeri were not entirely satisfied with his performances and opted to bring in an alternative. The decision to sign Muani initially appeared justified, as the French forward made an impressive start, quickly netting five goals in the league. His early form led Juventus to consider the possibility of making his move permanent.

However, Muani’s goal tally has since declined, though he remains a key figure within the squad. Given his contributions, there is a strong chance that Juventus will negotiate another loan deal to keep him in Turin for the following season.

Despite Muani’s presence, Juventus has been reluctant to reintegrate Vlahovic into the starting lineup, particularly as the Serbian has yet to agree on a new contract. His uncertain future further complicates his role within the team, with the club appearing hesitant to rely on him.

Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has closely followed the team’s developments and has expressed his disagreement with the decision to prioritise Muani over Vlahovic. As quoted by Calciomercato, he stated:

“It’s sad to see a capital that doesn’t play for reasons that are a bit tactical, a bit technical and a bit corporate. I think his situation depends on a combination of these three things. He’s a strong player, a serious professional and Juventus is not making the most of their capital, playing someone, Kolo Muani, who is only on loan. From a corporate point of view I consider it a mistake.”

Vlahovic remains an important asset for the club, and while he is highly regarded, selection should ultimately be based on merit rather than contractual circumstances. The focus should remain on fielding players who contribute the most to the team’s success, regardless of their contractual situation.