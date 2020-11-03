Bernardeschi
Transfer News

Federico Bernardeschi ready to make a huge decision about his future

November 3, 2020 - 3:00 pm

With playing time very hard to come by nowadays, Calciomercato claims that Federico Bernardeschi is open to leaving Juventus for the first time since he joined the club.

The Italian had previously been keen to remain at the Allianz Stadium despite interest from elsewhere.

He has also been able to find a way back into the team when he has been out of action for a while.

However, this season seems to be different with his playing time under Andrea Pirlo looking increasingly limited.

The report claims that he has rejected moves to Milan, Napoli and Barcelona previously, but he is now ready to find a new home.

His decision to look for a move elsewhere is being motivated by a lack of playing time, an expiring contract which runs out in 2022, and his poor performances for the Bianconeri when he has played.

Pirlo is ushering in a new era at the Allianz Stadium and the former midfielder is set to change how Juve plays the game.

Several of the current Juventus players were signed by the club’s last two managers, Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri, and they might not fit into Pirlo’s plans.

Bernardeschi has looked like one player that Pirlo doesn’t fancy and he won’t be a big miss if he does leave the club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Haaland

How Juventus missed out on Bundesliga sensation but they still want him

November 3, 2020
ramos

Report – Juventus has made an offer for top Spanish defender

November 3, 2020

Paulo Dybala blaming new competition for his bad form

November 3, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.