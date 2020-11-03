Federico Bernardeschi ready to make a huge decision about his future

With playing time very hard to come by nowadays, Calciomercato claims that Federico Bernardeschi is open to leaving Juventus for the first time since he joined the club.

The Italian had previously been keen to remain at the Allianz Stadium despite interest from elsewhere.

He has also been able to find a way back into the team when he has been out of action for a while.

However, this season seems to be different with his playing time under Andrea Pirlo looking increasingly limited.

The report claims that he has rejected moves to Milan, Napoli and Barcelona previously, but he is now ready to find a new home.

His decision to look for a move elsewhere is being motivated by a lack of playing time, an expiring contract which runs out in 2022, and his poor performances for the Bianconeri when he has played.

Pirlo is ushering in a new era at the Allianz Stadium and the former midfielder is set to change how Juve plays the game.

Several of the current Juventus players were signed by the club’s last two managers, Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri, and they might not fit into Pirlo’s plans.

Bernardeschi has looked like one player that Pirlo doesn’t fancy and he won’t be a big miss if he does leave the club.