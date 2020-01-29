Federico Bernardeschi to remain

Federico Bernardeschi looks set to remain at Juventus until summer at the very least as the coach plans to play him in a new position.

The Juve forward has been in indifferent form this season, failing to feature in the closing part of the year, in part due to injury as well as poor form.

Having been initially used on the wing, the 25-year-old was shifted to play behind the strikers but failed to make an impact.

Romeo Agresti now reports that coach Maurizio Sarri may look to evaluate Bernardeschi in the mezz’ala role in midfield to see if he can revitalise the player.

The players future will be evaluated over the course of the next six months, but he may yet be sold in June should he fail to convince.