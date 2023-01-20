Federico Cherubini discusses Juventus January transfer plans

Juventus might not make a significant purchase this month as Federico Cherubini backs the Bianconeri to get better when their injured stars return.

The club director also expects more youngsters to be promoted to the first team for the second half of the season.

Juve has had a turbulent season, but the Bianconeri have worked hard to get close to the top of the league table.

Many clubs will make new additions to their squad in this transfer window in preparation for the second half of the term, but Cherubini said about Juve’s plans, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think this squad will improve if we recover the players we had technically since July but have barely been able to use. It was described as a ‘virtual’ squad, but these are real players and we hope to have them back soon.

“On top of that, we will also see the growth progress of young players who were just potential at first but now are starting to really show what they can do.

“There are five youth team players in the side today and that is something we can be proud of. These young players must also have the strength to show they are able to repay us for that faith.”

Juve FC Says

We have a very strong squad if all our players are fit and the players promoted from the Next Gen team have done very well.

Cherubini has been in this business long enough and his assessment is spot-on, but we need the injured stars back soon.

If Paul Pogba gets fit, the World Cup winner will be like a new signing, considering he hasn’t even played for the club since he rejoined it.