Banned Juventus director Federico Cherubini has declined an opportunity to resume his career at Parma next season.

Cherubini was replaced at the Allianz Stadium after receiving a ban, along with figures like Fabio Paratici and Andrea Agnelli, due to their involvement in financial misrepresentation by the club, which led to the loss of a Champions League place last term.

Having served his ban for a period, some speculated that he might return to his role as a Juventus director. However, Juventus has moved forward, and Cristiano Giuntoli is expected to bring in individuals he can rely on to work with him at the Allianz Stadium.

Parma saw an opportunity to appoint Cherubini as their director, but according to Calciomercato, an agreement between him and the soon-to-be-promoted side could not be reached.

As a result, Cherubini will return to Turin and remain with Juventus, although the report indicates that he is still likely to depart from the club at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Federico Cherubini reminds us of a part of our past that we are not proud of and has to leave at the end of this season as we rebuild and fix the mess he helped to create.