Federico Chiesa’s next club may be AS Roma after Juventus informed him that he can leave, with only a year left on his contract.

The attacker and the Bianconeri were hopeful he would perform well at Euro 2024, similar to his performance in the previous edition of the competition.

However, Chiesa was in underwhelming form during the tournament, and Italy failed to make serious progress in defending their title.

The attacker has now been told he is no longer an essential part of the Juventus project and needs to find a new home.

Chiesa is also looking to leave and would love to join a club that plays to his strengths, making Roma’s 4-3-3 system ideal.

Daniele De Rossi wants to work with the former Fiorentina man and has spoken to him previously.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that they have spoken again as the AS Roma coach tries to convince Chiesa of his plans to make him a better player.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the players that we need to offload if he is not currently part of our plans for the future.

Under Thiago Motta, we expect only players who fit into his system to stay and must not repeat the mistakes we made under Max Allegri.