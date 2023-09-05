Federico Chiesa has undergone a positional shift at Juventus, with Max Allegri deploying him as one of the two frontmen in a 3-5-2 formation. This move comes after Chiesa faced difficulties last season when Allegri used him as a wing-back in the same formation, leading to suggestions of a strained relationship between player and manager.

Now, Allegri has partnered Chiesa with Dusan Vlahovic in the forward line, and the former Fiorentina players are thriving in their new roles. Chiesa is transitioning from a wide player to an effective attacker, and his transformation has drawn comparisons to the likes of Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie reports Football Italia.

Henry and van Persie both began their careers as wingers but evolved into world-class strikers known for their prolific goal-scoring abilities. Juventus will be delighted if Chiesa can provide a significant number of goals, especially as Vlahovic has faced challenges in finding the net since joining the club. This partnership is a promising development for the Bianconeri as they seek offensive firepower.

Juve FC Says

Henry and Van Persie are two of the best players we have watched in European football, but there is no doubt that Chiesa has the potential to be as good as they were.

The Azzurri star has a good shot in him and knows how to score. He just needs to add consistency to his game and become unstoppable.