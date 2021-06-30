Federico Chiesa hailed as a ‘serious professional’ following Italy heroics

Marco Lollobrigida has hailed Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa as a ‘serious professional’ after he shined for Italy in helping secure their place in the last eight of Euro 2020.

The 23 year-old was in amazing form for the Old Lady this season, showing his true star potential in a star-studded line-up, and has finally made his mark for the team at the Euros.

Dominic Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne have so far been preferred over the Juve forward for the attacking roles alongside striker Ciro Immobile, but after the Chiesa came off the bench to star in booking our place in the next round, he could well have given the manager food for thought.

I don’t imagine any Bianconeri would have been shocked at the performance of our young star this week, and TV presenter Marco Lollobrigida wasn’t shocked either.

He was asked by TuttoJuve if he was expecting such a performance from Chiesa, and he replied: “Absolutely yes. We are talking about a great player. In a national team, like ours, not made up of stars, that’s what leads you to make the leap in quality. Then there is a very important aspect to consider.”

“The character. We are talking about a player who, unlike Pogba for example, does not do ballet before starting to play and – above all – is not irreverent. Serious professional in all respects”.

He was then asked which role in the team is best suited to our star, to which he replied: “He can play all the attacking roles. Better in the 4-4-2 as we saw him this year with Pirlo, but he can also hurt in the 4-3-3: the match against Austria speaks for itself! Ten meters more in front of him can affect in an important way.”

Lollobrigida was then asked what made Chiesa stand out for him, and he said: “The competitive nastiness, the character, the desire to win… It contains in itself a whole series of rare beauties to be found in an extremely young player like him”.

Will Chiesa get the nod to continue his form when we visit Germany to take on Belgium in the next round?

Patrick