Federico Chiesa is desperate to start against Fiorentina

Former Fiorentina man Federico Chiesa is desperate to be in the starting XI when Juventus faces La Viola this weekend.

The attacker was groomed at the Florence club before making a big-money move to Juventus and continues to deliver some terrific performances for the black and whites.

He missed almost the whole of last year through injury and has continued to make good progress in his recovery.

The attacker is one player the Bianconeri rely on when he is fully fit, but as he recovers, Max Allegri alternates between him and Angel di Maria.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Chiesa has trained very well in the last few days and was even in the open training game the Bianconeri had.

He is now pushing to be involved from the start of the fixture against his former club.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our key men since he moved to the club and he is a player we always want to have on the pitch.

The fixture against Fiorentina is one he would have a special interest in, but that does not matter. Allegri should only field a team he believes can win the game, not just because a player feels ready to play.