Federico Chiesa is one of the Juventus players whose future needs to be clarified as soon as possible.

The attacker has been a key player at the Allianz Stadium, despite the club struggling to fully utilise his potential.

He faced challenges under Max Allegri, with his performances falling short of expectations.

Juventus wants him to stay under their next manager, and he must sign a new contract to do so, as he will be a free agent next summer.

Juve is in talks with his camp over an extension, and the Bianconeri hope to secure an agreement soon.

However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Chiesa is not in a hurry to clarify his future, and the attacker wants to make a decision at the end of Euro 2024.

He is expected to play a pivotal role for Italy, the defending champions, at the upcoming tournament, and he wants to focus on helping the Azzurri in the next month.

Juve FC Says

We need to know where Chiesa’s future lies, and if it is not with us, then we have to offload him as soon as possible.

The attacker has been an important player for us, but we will only keep him if he will be more decisive under Thiago Motta.