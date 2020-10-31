Federico Chiesa looking forward to success with new club Juve

Federico Chiesa is looking forward to working and training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season, and is certain that they will ‘achieve’ success under the new regime.

Ronaldo has been absent from training since Chiesa joined the club, with the Portuguese having been away on international duty upon his arrival, where he suffered a positive Coronavirus test.

The former Fiorentina winger has since played a key role in recent weeks, but is relishing the chance to work alongside Ronaldo.

“Training with Cristiano and meeting him will be a joy,” he said at his presentation this week (as translated by Juventus’ official site).

“I have recently been training with this new mentality and this new disposition. With time and hard work, we will achieve great results.”

Chiesa added that he was in awe of making his CL debut for his new side, and that he was certain that results will turn around.

“Playing in the Champions League with the Juventus shirt was a unique emotion. By working and staying together over the next few weeks, we will surely get the results we deserve.

“We are all united in playing against Spezia, which will be fundamental. Winning will be very important, we will try to impose our game and our ideas with intensity and bring home the three points.”

Our team hasn’t been getting much luck on the pitch of late, but the performances are getting better, and a turn in fortunes will surely be just around the corner.

Is there any doubt that an upturn in results is coming?

Patrick