Antonio Conte is enamoured with Federico Chiesa, which could lead to the attacker moving to Napoli this summer.

Conte has just been named the manager of Napoli and aims to guide them to a league title, as he has previously done with Juventus and Inter Milan.

While Napoli already has several top players, Conte plans to sign a few more during this transfer window.

Chiesa has been identified as one of his targets, as the winger faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus wants Chiesa to stay and play under their next manager, but with his contract expiring next summer, this may be their last chance to sell him for a substantial fee.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, although Juventus would prefer to keep Chiesa, Conte is eager to work with him again.

The report claims that despite having good wingers in his current squad in Naples, Conte is particularly keen on Chiesa.

It remains unclear if Juventus will decide to sell him this summer, but if Chiesa does not sign an extension, the club might be compelled to consider his departure.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is an important player for us, and he is one of the players we absolutely have to keep.

However, we can replace him and must consider selling him if a very good offer arrives for his signature.