Federico Chiesa replicated Trezeguet’s Champions League record from 2001

Juventus beat Zenit St Petersburg 4-2 on Tuesday evening to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, and Federico Chiesa also had a personal feat to celebrate.

The winger scored our third goal of the game to put our side 3-1 ahead, after running at two defenders before dribbling his way past to fire past the goalkeeper, meaning that he has now scored in four consecutive Champions League matches played at home.

It has now been noted that he is the first player to accomplish the feat in 20 years, after David Trezeguet did the same, highlighting the importance of Federico to our side.

The Italy international was the subject of interest from a host of top clubs in the summer, but Juve stood firm and fought off any and all potential suitors for his signature, despite our ongoing financial woes.

Losing the winger would have been painful, and I’m not entirely sure there is another player on the planet who could have the same impact for our side if we was to have to find a replacement.

Chiesa in my eyes is amongst the best players on the planet at present, and sits alongside Mo Salah as the best wingers in world football at present, and with him anything is possible for Juventus.

The team also needs to do their job however, and relying on the brilliance of him and Dybala is not enough to win every single game.

Which wingers deserve to be mentioned alongside Chiesa as the best in the world at present?

Patrick