Federico Chiesa endured a serious injury at the beginning of the previous year, which sidelined him for approximately ten months. Upon his return to full fitness, the dynamic attacker appeared to have lost some of his explosive edge and struggled to replicate the performances that had convinced Juventus to acquire him from Fiorentina.

Chiesa possesses the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game, and his outstanding displays for Italy during Euro 2020 attracted attention from several top European clubs, who considered making a move for him.

However, upon his comeback from the injury layoff, the Azzurri player faced challenges with both fitness and form. Fortunately, a report on Il Bianconero indicates that Chiesa has returned for pre-season training in a significantly improved physical condition compared to last season.

According to the report, Chiesa is demonstrating sharpness and determination in training, displaying a strong eagerness to participate fully in Juventus’ preparations for the upcoming season. This development will undoubtedly be encouraging for Juventus, as they hope to witness the return of the dynamic and influential player who showcased his immense potential during Euro 2020.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the world’s finest players; if he is fully fit, we will win many matches in all competitions.

When he struggled with his fitness, it affected our results, and if that changes positively in the next campaign, fans can expect the team to challenge for the Scudetto.