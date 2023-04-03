Federico Chiesa set for a decisive day at the training ground

After missing the weekend’s encounter against Hellas Verona, Federico Chiesa’s condition is raising more eyebrows.

The Italian made his return to the pitch last October following a layoff, but has been forced to stop on several occasions due to a mysterious condition.

As we reported yesterday, the club’s medical staff has been struggling to identify the player’s condition, while the latter is still complaining of recurring pain.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Chiesa trained on Sunday alongside the rest of the Juventus players who didn’t feature against Verona over the weekend.

However, the real test will be today, as this should be the last chance for the medical and technical staff to evaluate the winger’s condition ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

So if the 25-year-old presents himself in a good condition, we can expect him to be a part of the matchday squad. But if the pain resurfaces, then Max Allegri will probably drop him out of the match.

In the last case, the medical staff will consider an in-depth arthroscopy that helps them determining the player’s condition once and for all.