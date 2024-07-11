AS Roma has dropped their interest in Federico Chiesa and will now consider signing another attacker.

The Juve star has struggled in the last few seasons and looked out of place under Max Allegri last season.

Chiesa and Juve failed to reach an agreement over a new deal before Euro 2024, and he struggled in the competition.

Juve’s new manager Thiago Motta no longer counts on the attacker, and he is expected to leave this summer.

Not many clubs are showing interest in Chiesa, and AS Roma has been his most serious suitor in this transfer window.

They are keen to add him to their squad, and Daniele De Rossi is eager to work with him.

However, Chiesa is taking too much time to decide whether to accept their offer.

According to Tuttojuve, Roma is tired of the delays and has moved on to another target.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that Chiesa did not take Roma seriously and it seems that the attacker wants to stay in Turin and fight for his place under our new manager.

That is a risky game for him to play, but we must get him on a new deal or force him out because keeping him in Turin until the end of his deal next summer does not make sense.