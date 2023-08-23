Federico Chiesa has begun the current season in impressive form, and Juventus is delighted to witness his return to peak performance.

Last season, he struggled due to a long-term injury, which hindered his effectiveness on the field. The Italian international recognised the need to elevate his game in order to contribute effectively to Juventus.

The club is now focused on maximising Chiesa’s potential, and they are mindful of the fact that his contract is set to expire in 2025.

Initially, when the current transfer window opened, Juventus was open to the possibility of letting him depart from the Allianz Stadium. However, the club’s stance has evolved, and Chiesa is now viewed as an integral component of their future plans.

Chiesa himself is enthusiastic about staying with the club, which has facilitated a mutual understanding for a new contract.

Il Bianconero reports that Juventus intends to offer Chiesa a fresh contract. The discussions revolve around a contract worth approximately 7 million euros, supplemented by bonuses. This proposed figure is in line with the current earnings of Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our best players and the attacker is someone we cannot allow to leave right now.

He has been in fine form for several seasons and now that he is back to full fitness, we expect him to start performing well.

The former Fiorentina man has what it takes to lead us to another league crown and we hope that happens this season.