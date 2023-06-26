Amidst talks of a possible transfer in the summer market, the agent of Federico Chiesa released a statement denying making bulky contract demands.

The Juventus winger returned to the pitch last season following a long injury layoff but his complicated rapport with Max Allegri could push him out of the door according to circulating rumors.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020 after making his bones at Fiorentina. But just how long he’ll dwell in Turin remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, the player’s agent Fali Ramadani rejects rumors regarding hefty wage demands.

The famous agent insists that his client never asked for a salary of 8 million euros to renew his contract with the Bianconeri.

“Regarding the rumors released in recent days regarding the future of Federico Chiesa, Fali Ramadani, the player’s agent, denies the rumors about a request of eight million euros made by the player to sign the renewal of the contract with Juventus FC,” reads the official statement released by the agent as published by Calciomercato.

Aside from Ramadani’s statement, the same report mentions three Premier League clubs who are interested in the player’s service.

They are Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. All three sides will play in Europe next season, albeit in various competitions.