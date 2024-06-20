Federico Chiesa is set to leave Juve this summer and according to reports, the Italian winger has already been put out for sale to any interested clubs. Football Italia transfer expert Matteo Moretto confirmed via his latest post for Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing that the 26-year-old had been put on the market.

Chiesa’s contract doesn’t expire until June 2025, but based on the transfer rumors and reports, he might part ways with the Bianconeri sooner than next year. A move from Serie A would see him join the Gunners, one of three Premier League clubs who have shown interest in the Italian.

Newcastle and Chelsea are also interested in the winger considering his favorable asking price, which may be between €40m (£34m) and €45m (£38m).

Fabrizio Romano echoed Moretto’s sentiment via a post on X, saying that the Serie A giants want to keep the Italian and would try to get him a new contract, but they could also sell him if a good proposal comes in.

Depending on their summer transfer business, Juventus could be left slightly short on attacking options. The club is reportedly being prepared to listen to offers for several players, including Federico Chiesa himself, Moise Kean, and Arkadiusz Milik.

Chiesa’s Form at Juventus

Chiesa arrived at Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020 in a €55m deal. Since then, the attacker has scored 32 goals in 131 appearances for the club. He has lifted two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

This is certainly not the best of records for the attacker who seemed out of form at the club level after winning Euro 2020. Juventus had a chance to sell him then, but they decided to keep him. The Italian suffered a long-term injury that sidelined him and further hampered his form.

As it stands, the Italian has not yet signed a new deal, even with a new manager incoming and it seems his future at the club will be decided after the Euros.

The Race for Douglas Luiz

In other news, Juventus are still keen on pursuing Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The club’s upper echelon had previously explored a potential swap deal that involved current midfielder Weston McKennie at the beginning of June.

However, the race for the 26-year-old Aston Villa star became even tougher as several Premier League clubs became interested in Luiz. Juve has now decided to tighten their grip with a deal sweetener by adding England U21 ace Samuel Iling-Junior to the trade offer and beat Arsenal to the transfer.

According to reports, Douglas Luiz would cost the Old Lady upwards of €40m if the McKennie deal does not materialize. It is obvious that Luiz won’t come cheap for Motta and Co who will have to arm themselves both financially and strategically during the summer transfer window races.

The performance by Douglas Luiz and his club was nothing short of stellar as Unai Emery’s side secured the Champions League spot for the first time in a long time. The Brazilian star was one of the Premier League’s best players last season, with excellent stats to show for it.

He impressed with nine goals and 5 assists and was a key player propelling Villa to the top four. His estimated £75,000-per-week contract currently runs for two more years with the Villans, who may utilize the summer transfer window to cash in even though they would rather keep him at Villa Park.

Luiz is currently away on international duty for Brazil as Juventus remains in talks with the Villans for the deal. Currently serving for Copa America in the United States, McKennie might also require some persuasion to return to the Premier League after a terrible season in that league which had him relegated during his loan spell at Leeds.

Vitor Roque on the Radar

In a bid to boost their attacking options next season, Juventus might be interested in acquiring Vitor Roque’s services if Barcelona puts him on sale. The 19-year-old has been struggling in Barcelona, and according to multiple reports in Spain, a move from the Catalan giants could be imminent.

Amid the transfer rumours, the Brazilian youngster has sparked interest from several European clubs, with Juventus interested in placing a loan bid with the Blaugrana. With Moise Kean’s future at Juve uncertain and Arek Millik’s knee injury, the club needs to bring in an attacker for the 2024/25 season.

If they are to succeed in bolstering the attacking squad with Vitor Roque, they will have to fend off interest from Valencia and Portuguese giants FC Porto, who are keen on signing the Brazil international on a temporary deal.

Nonetheless, things won’t be easy for any party involved as Vitor Roque’s agent revealed that only a permanent transfer would be acceptable to the Brazilian youngster.