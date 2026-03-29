Juventus defender Federico Gatti urges his Italy teammates to conjure their fighting spirit ahead of the decisive clash in Bosnia.

After missing out on the last two editions of the World Cup, the Italians have been dreading another embarrassing failure in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Gennaro Gattuso’s men started on the right foot, beating Northern Ireland by two unanswered goals courtesy of Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean to book their place in the final.

Federico Gatti urges Italy teammates to give their all against Bosnia

While the semi-final was held at home in Bergamo, the Azzurri will negotiate the final against Bosnia on hostile territory.

Nevertheless, Gatti believes Italy is on the right path, tipping the current generation will manage to dispel the ghosts of the past.

“Yes. The most important thing was to win and reach the final. Now we’ll play for everything. We’re preparing for that,” said the Juventus defender in his interview with Rai Sport via IlBianconero.

“I haven’t experienced the past disappointments personally, but there’s the weight of a whole country on our shoulders.

“Sometimes you need to play with a bit of freedom. It’ll be important to approach it in the best way and not waste too much energy in the days before.”

Gatti feels it is crucial for him and his teammates to find the right approach ahead of Tuesday’s final.

“Now the match is truly crucial, and we have to find every bit of energy to put into it. We must be ready to die for one another. If we can do so, I’m certain we’ll get the right result.

“Then the pitch will speak, but you need that mindset on every ball. I’ve never played in Bosnia, but I’ve been told the pitch is small and it’ll be difficult. Gennaro Gattuso has brought brightness and energy. Results help to strengthen the group; it has to be a process.”

Gatti on pitch condition & Edin Dzeko challenge

Gatti started the semi-final against Northern Ireland on the bench before replacing Alessandro Bastoni after an hour of play.

While the Juventus stalwart is unlikely to start the contest, he ensures that playing in rough conditions won’t be an issue for him in particular, thanks to his experience in the lower divisions.

“I’ve played on worse pitches (laughs). I don’t know what the conditions will be, but we have to be ready for anything. We have to give everything to bring it home.”

Finally, Gatti heaps praise on 40-year-old Edin Dzeko, who continues to lead the line for Bosnia.

“I played against him in my first season at Juventus. He’s very, very strong. His career speaks for itself. We have to win a match that can change our future.”