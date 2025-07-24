Juventus have officially confirmed that Federico Gatti has extended his contract with the club until June 2030.
The defender has an unusual yet inspiring story, as he started at the very bottom of the Italian football pyramid before gradually climbing his way up the echelon, while working as a bricklayer to financially support himself.
The 27-year-old got his big breakthrough at Frosinone when he was named the Best Serie B Player for the 2021/22 campaign.
Gatti has been a key player for the Bianconeri in recent years
Juventus took notice and sealed his signature in January 2022, before adding him to Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer.
Slowly but surely, Gatti cemented himself as a stalwart at the back, emerging as one of the new leaders in the locker-room following the departures of Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Wojciech Szczesny.
Therefore, Juventus have been working on tying the player down with a long and improved contract for several months.
Finally, the signatures arrived on Wednesday afternoon, with the club confirming it through a note posted on the official Juventus website.
Federico Gatti thrilled with new Juventus contract
For his part, Gatti expressed his delight with the new deal, as he considers Juventus to be his second family.
“I’m very happy. Renewing my contract with this club, which is like a second family to me, is wonderful,” said the Italy international.
“This has to be a new beginning; now I have to work hard because we need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. Last season was a long and demanding campaign for me, but on a personal level, it was a great season.
‘I want to start again at my best, put the injury behind me, and get back to 110% to give everything for these colours.”
While the club didn’t unveil any figures, IlBianconero reported that the new contract will see Gatti’s net salary improve from €1.4 miiliion per year to €3.1 million, which is considered a comprehensive pay rise.
