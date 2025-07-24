Juventus have officially confirmed that Federico Gatti has extended his contract with the club until June 2030.

The defender has an unusual yet inspiring story, as he started at the very bottom of the Italian football pyramid before gradually climbing his way up the echelon, while working as a bricklayer to financially support himself.

The 27-year-old got his big breakthrough at Frosinone when he was named the Best Serie B Player for the 2021/22 campaign.

Gatti has been a key player for the Bianconeri in recent years

Juventus took notice and sealed his signature in January 2022, before adding him to Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer.

Slowly but surely, Gatti cemented himself as a stalwart at the back, emerging as one of the new leaders in the locker-room following the departures of Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Wojciech Szczesny.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus have been working on tying the player down with a long and improved contract for several months.

Finally, the signatures arrived on Wednesday afternoon, with the club confirming it through a note posted on the official Juventus website.

Federico Gatti thrilled with new Juventus contract

For his part, Gatti expressed his delight with the new deal, as he considers Juventus to be his second family.