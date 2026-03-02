Juventus defender Federico Gatti raised eyebrows with his light-hearted comments in the aftermath of the entertaining draw against Roma.

The Bianconeri could not afford a misstep in the six-pointer against the Giallorossi, who were already ahead of them in the Champions League race by four points.

And yet, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men appeared to be on their way towards a crucial victory that would have opened a seven-point gap with their northern rivals. Nevertheless, Roma ended up squandering a two-goal lead, as the contest ended 3-3.

Federico Gatti saves the day for Juventus

While Jeremie Boga restored Juve’s hopes with a clinical volley that reduced the deficit, his fellow Juventus substitute Gatti poached the injury-time equaliser that stunned the home supporters at the Stadio Olimpico.

This goal could prove to be one of the most important of the season for the Bianconeri, but the 27-year-old urges the team to build on it by climbing their way back to the Top Four spots.

“An important goal? If it counts for something at the end of the season, then yes — otherwise… ” said Gatti in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero).

“Of course, it keeps us alive, it’s hugely important. But it’s frustrating because we came here to win the game.

“We have to reset. The season isn’t over and until the maths says otherwise, you have to believe, no matter what. From tomorrow, we get back to work and start preparing for Saturday’s match, which will be crucial.”

Gatti beams about his striking credentials

The former Frosinone defender always had a knack for scoring important goals. He had also bagged one against Galatasaray on Wednesday, so his strike against Roma raised his tally to four goals this season, despite only making 21 appearances.

Therefore, Gatti jokingly offered his services upfront amidst Juve’s attacking struggles.

“I used to play in midfield, but give me a striker’s role and I’ll score 15 to 20 goals.”

Federico Gatti (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

On a more serious note, the Italian international admitted that the team must work on finding its defensive solidity once more, as it had always been Juve’s most recognisable trait.

“We need to analyse the goals we conceded, as they came from individual mistakes. We’re conceding too many. In the past, our defence was a real strength; it’s something we have to work on.”

“It’s a mix of emotions. There were moments when we found ourselves seven points behind, and that’s tough to claw back. Now we’re four points off, which keeps the race more open.”