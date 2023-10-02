In the previous weekend, Federico Gatti suffered a nightmarish scenario during Juve’s 2-4 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo.

The defender was the culprit on several goals, but his horrific evening reached its climax when he scored a late own-goal, passing the ball back towards the empty net.

The 25-year-old was dropped for the midweek encounter against Lecce, only featuring as a late substitute.

The former Frosinone man made his return to the starting formation yesterday at the Gewiss Stadium. The encounter ended as a goalless draw between Atalanta and Juventus.

Aside from a late blunder against Mitchel Bakker, the Italian had a decent outing, helping his team preserve a clean sheet.

Gatti insisted that the howler against Sassuolo never killed his morale, but it was another incident that helped him grow as a player.