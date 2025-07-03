Juventus and Federico Gatti are expected to pen a new contract in the coming days, thus extending their collaboration.

The 27-year-old is currently a protagonist at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, as well as the Italian national team. However, his path towards the top of the pyramid was anything but usual, especially in the current era.

The Rivoli native started his career as an amateur while working as a bricklayer to financially support himself.

Gatti eventually stole the limelight at Frosinone, where he ended the campaign as the best player in Serie B. This also earned him a transfer to Juventus in 2022.

Juventus & Federico Gatti keen to extend their collaboration

The Italian defender had his highs and lows in Turin, but the fanbase appreciates him for his tenacious approach and never-say-die attitude.

Gatti is currently running on a contract expiring in the summer of 2028. Nevertheless, the management would like to secure his services on a long-term deal.

Therefore, a renewal has been in the making throughout the 2024/25 campaign, but it never quite materialised, as the club’s less-than-ideal circumstances kept delaying the signatures.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Orazio Accomando believes that the hour has finally come for the two parties to renew their vows.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Gatti to sign new contract until June 2030

The DAZN and Sportitalia correspondent expects Gatti to be at the club’s headquarters at the start next week to finally put pen to paper.

This new agreement will push back the deadline from 2028 to 2030, and it will certainly include a pay rise, although the exact figures remain unclear at this stage.

Since joining Juventus, Gatti has made 80 Serie A appearances, contributing with five goals and one assist. He also assembled 11 outings in the Champions League, five in the Europa League and four in the FIFA Club World Cup.