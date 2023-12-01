Juventus survived a late scare to defeat Monza 2-1 and secure their first league win against the boys from Brianza after three games. The Bianconeri had every motivation to win that game after losing both league fixtures against the minnows last season. They had come from a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan, but Monza was unbeaten at home in the league all season.

The Bianconeri started the game as though they meant business and quickly earned a spot kick, but Dusan Vlahovic’s kick was saved in the 11th minute. They didn’t have to worry because Adrien Rabiot scored from the ensuing corner one minute later.

Monza showed why they have been very impressive this season and retained most of the possession as they looked for an equaliser. However, it did not come before halftime, and Raffaele Palladino’s men continued to dominate possession after the break.

Juventus were happy to defend as they waited for a chance to counter-attack, but Monza scored the next goal. Valentin Carboni stunned the Bianconeri in the first minute of added time, and it seemed Juve would drop points against Monza again. But Federico Gatti had other ideas and restored Juventus’ lead three minutes later, thanks to some fine work from Rabiot.

Juve will be at the top of the league until Inter Milan plays, and Max Allegri will also be delighted to have Danilo back.