Juventus and Federico Gatti are reportedly making significant progress in their contract talks, but this doesn’t necessarily rule out a summer transfer.

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart for the Bianconeri since joining Max Allegri’s ranks in the summer of 2022.

With Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Danilo gradually leaving the club, the Italian was able to find space at the back.

Despite the naysayers doubting his credentials, the former bricklayer has proven to be up to the task, combining his physical strength with an unwavering attitude to become a pillar at the club and also command a place with the Italian national team.

Gatti’s current contract with Juventus is valid until June 2028, but the two parties have been negotiating a renewal since the start of the season.

While this track had witnessed some twists and turns recently, La Gazzetta dello Sport now believes the white smoke is about to emerge, as the two parties already have an agreement in hand for a new and improved contract valid until 2030, thus rewarding the player for his diligent services this season.

The pink newspaper expects the official announcements to be made in the coming weeks, at least if the club is on the right track to secure a spot in the Champions League.

However, signing a new contract won’t rule out the possibility of a transfer next summer. As the source explains, Juventus don’t consider any player ‘untouchable’ at this stage, as everyone has a price, and in Gatti’s case, it is between 25 and 30 million euros.

GdS confirms Newcastle United have been on the defender’s heels for a while, and they now have company in Nottingham Forest who are in line to finish in the Top 5 this season and earn themselves a spot in the Champions League next season.

Gatti is currently out with an injury, but he’ll be hoping to return to action by the start of May.