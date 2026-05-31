Luciano Spalletti’s son, Federico, has reportedly decided to leave Juventus in favour of a new experience in Serie A.

The 31-year-old acquired a master’s degree in analytical philosophy from Switzerland, but decided to follow in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in football.

“My passion for football has never left me; in fact, I have increasingly combined football and philosophy through the study of tactics, statistics, and player analysis,” he explains on his LinkedIn account.

Luciano Spalletti’s son will leave Juventus

After acquiring his scouting badges from Coverciano in 2022, Spalletti Jr. got his first role in the sport at Udinese, who appointed him as a scout in 2023.

A year later, the Tuscan joined Juventus in a similar role, working under the tutelage of then-Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, who was the head of the club’s sporting department.

His time at Continassa witnessed an unexpected familiar reunion when his father was appointed as head coach in October 2025 following Igor Tudor’s sacking.

But while Luciano is set to stay in Turin after earning a contract valid until June 2028, his second-born son is heading towards the exit door, as confirmed by several sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Federico Spalletti will join Genoa

Federico Spalletti will thus end his two-year spell at Juventus, and the pink newspaper believes his next destination will be Genoa.

While the reasons behind his decision remain unclear, the Grifone may have simply offered him a more prominent role.

In any case, the family reunion has only lasted for seven months, and it remains to be seen if the father and son will have the opportunity to work at the same club ever again.