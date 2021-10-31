“Feeble, easy to mark” report savages Juventus star after his performance against Verona

Alvaro Morata’s form in this campaign has been poor, and some Italian media outlets savaged him for his poor performance in Juventus’ 2-1 loss to Verona yesterday.

The Spanish striker is playing for his future, but he isn’t performing like someone who wants to remain in Turin after his current loan spell is over.

Several of Juventus’ stars were poor in the game against Verona but Gazzetta gave a damning review of Morata’s performance in the game.

Although neither of them scored, the report had far more positive things to say about Dybala than Morata.

While they said Dybala tried and rated his performance 6.5/10, they rated Morata a 4/10.

On the Spaniard, they added as quoted by Tuttojuve: “We need an athletic trainer and a good psychologist right away. Morata is feeble, easy to mark and depressed to the point of missing touches from school football. Leaving him on the pitch for 90 ‘is almost fury.”

Morata hasn’t looked like the striker that would help Juve become a top club again.

The Spaniard has flopped at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid and he may have blown his chance to make a name for himself at Juventus.

If he continues to perform this poorly, there would be no need to sign him permanently and Juve would be better off signing a new striker like Dusan Vlahovic.