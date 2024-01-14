Felipe Anderson has broken his silence regarding his future amid reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

The midfielder, currently with Lazio, has been engaged in talks with his current club regarding a new deal for some time. Despite Lazio’s desire for him to stay, Anderson has been reluctant to commit his future to the club. Consequently, both Juventus and Inter Milan are hoping to secure his signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite a contract offer on the table from Lazio, Anderson’s hesitation has opened the door for other clubs. Both Simone Inzaghi and Max Allegri are interested in working with the player who, despite a challenging spell at West Ham, continues to impress.

Anderson has been consistently fielding questions about his future and was recently asked about it once again.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’ll see about the renewal, we’ll decide what’s best for everyone.”

Juve FC Says

We clearly can sign Anderson as he does not seem to have an appetite to remain in Rome.

However, we have to be worried about Inter Milan’s interest because he might want to work with Inzaghi.

If that is the case, Inter will easily beat us to add him to their squad in the summer.