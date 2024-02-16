Felipe Anderson has emerged as the top free agent that Juventus is considering signing at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has been in fantastic form, showcasing why he is one of the finest veterans in Serie A.

Juve has excelled in signing free agents to bolster their squad and improve it, and Anderson is the player they are eyeing next.

He desires to leave Lazio as the Biancocelesti has not presented him with a deal that meets his expectations.

Due to this, several clubs are interested, and reports from Italy indicate that Juve is leading the race at this stage.

Anderson is also open to moving to Turin, but he expects a competitive wage that reflects Juve’s belief in him.

However, considering his age, Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri can offer him approximately 2.5 million euros to 3 million euros for two seasons, with one more as an option if he performs well.

Juve FC Says

Anderson has shown signs of a player who can still perform well for the next two seasons, so our offer is good.

However, he probably has other suitors following him and will consider all his options before making a decision on his future.