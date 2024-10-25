Former Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo has shared his thoughts on Douglas Luiz’s early struggles at Juventus, offering a perspective that suggests patience is required with the Brazilian midfielder. Luiz joined the Bianconeri over the summer after earning a reputation as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League with Aston Villa. His performances there attracted significant interest, with clubs like Arsenal reportedly keen on securing his services before he made the switch to Juventus.

Luiz’s move to Turin came with high expectations due to his consistency in England and the hope that he could bring his dynamic style to Serie A. However, his start to life in Italy has been less than impressive, as he has struggled to make the same kind of impact that he had at Aston Villa. This has been a source of frustration for both the player and Juventus, especially given the significant investment in bringing him to the club.

Felipe Melo, who himself had a mixed experience during his time at Juventus, empathises with Luiz’s situation. He believes that the transition to Serie A from the Premier League can be challenging, as the two leagues have different styles of play. Melo pointed out that the more tactical and defensive nature of Italian football contrasts sharply with the Premier League’s more open style, where Luiz had more space to operate. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Under Emery’s guidance he did very well, but Serie A is different to the Premier League. In England, he had more space, when he understands Italian football better he will become a joy for Juve.”

Melo’s comments suggest that adaptation to the tactical demands of Serie A and understanding the nuances of Italian football will be key for Luiz to rediscover his best form. The former Villa star possesses the qualities needed to succeed in Turin, such as ball control, vision, and versatility, but he needs to acclimate to the slower pace and more rigid defensive structures of the Italian game.

Juventus, having dealt with several injury setbacks in midfield, will be hoping Luiz can find his rhythm sooner rather than later. His form could be crucial as they aim to challenge for the Serie A title and progress in the Champions League. While it may take time, the club and its fans will be eager for Luiz to start showing the qualities that made him such a highly-rated player in England.