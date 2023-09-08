Juventus’ emerging talent, Felix Correia, is pleased to witness the progress of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli as they break into the Bianconeri’s first team. He openly acknowledges his ambition to earn a similar promotion in the future.

Juventus boasts one of the most exceptional youth academies in the country and has consistently incorporated promising talents from their Next Gen side into the senior team during recent transfer windows. This strategy has not only helped develop homegrown talents but also provided cost-effective solutions for the club.

The club continues to nurture and promote young players, saving valuable resources in the process. Correia, currently on loan at Gil Vicente for the season, is eagerly working on advancing his career, and Juventus is closely monitoring his progress to evaluate his potential contribution to the senior squad in the future.

Speaking about his hopes for his career, the attacker said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you’re at a club like Juventus, it’s normal to want to play, I won’t deny that. I would have liked to, but it’s not something I dwell on. I’ll continue to work with the same seriousness and dedication, and maybe one day it will be possible.”

Juve FC Says

Correia is one of the many fine talents we have in our Next Gen side, but he will hardly make our first team unless he develops seriously while on loan in Portugal.

At the moment, several other youngsters are ahead of him on the pecking order at the club.