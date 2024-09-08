Fenerbahce have released a statement confirming an agreement with Juventus over the transfer of Filip Kostic.

The Serbian was an automatic starter under Max Allegri during his first two years in Turin. However, he immediately became surplus to requirements upon the arrival of Thiago Motta.

The 31-year-old has been left out of the Champions League and hasn’t been called up for any competitive or friendly fixture this season.

During the summer, Kostic rejected proposals from Saudi Arabia, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton.

But with the transfer market shut almost everywhere on the globe, Turkiye became his ultimate escape route.

The winger has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but it was their crosstown rivals Fenerbahce who managed to seal the deal.

Kostic will thus join Jose Mourinho’s revolution on the east side of Istanbul. He will sign for the Blue and Yellow club on loan until the end of the season.

The Turkish giants posted a statement on their official X account revealing they have an agreement in principle with both Juventus and the player who has been invited to Istanbul to undergo medical tests and sign a contract.

“Our club has reached an agreement in principle with the player and his club Juventus FC regarding the loan transfer of Filip Kostic,” reads the note.

“Kostic has been invited to Istanbul for medical checks and further transfer talks. Fenerbahce Sports Club.”

Transfer Bilgilendirme Kulübümüz, Filip Kostic’in kiralık transferi konusunda kulübü Juventus FC ve oyuncu ile prensip anlaşmasına varmıştır. Kostic sağlık kontrolleri ve ileri transfer görüşmeleri için İstanbul’a davet edilmiştir. Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü pic.twitter.com/K45JC17O0s — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 8, 2024

The Serbia international signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following a splendid campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt.

His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.