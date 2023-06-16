Fenerbahce could beat Juventus to sign winger after 9m euros bid

Juventus has been monitoring Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini for several months in their quest to strengthen their squad. Although the winger was previously part of their team, he never had the opportunity to make a Serie A appearance for the club and subsequently departed after multiple loan spells.

Now, Juve is keen on bringing him back and may initiate discussions with Bologna sooner than anticipated. However, they face competition from other clubs who are also interested in securing his services.

The potential transfer of the Italian player is becoming more complicated as Juventus awaits the appointment of a sporting director before intensifying their efforts to bolster their ranks with new recruits. This delay puts them at risk of missing out on some of their targets. In fact, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Fenerbahce is one of the clubs vying to acquire Orsolini.

According to the report, Fenerbahce is willing to offer 9 million euros for his signature. Nevertheless, Bologna is believed to demand a higher fee of at least 15 million euros, indicating that the Turkish side’s bid may fall short of expectations.

Juve FC Says

Orsolini is a fine attacker who has done consistently well in Serie A over the last few seasons, but we must work hard to win the race for his signature.

However, he will likely prefer to join us over making a move to Turkiye at this stage of his career.