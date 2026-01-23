Juventus are exploring alternative attacking options in the January transfer window as negotiations for a primary target continue to stall. The club believes that reinforcing its forward line this month would significantly strengthen the squad and improve recent performances. With one pursuit proving complicated, attention has shifted towards another striker who could offer an immediate impact while fitting the club’s short-term objectives.

Juventus reassess striker options

The Bianconeri initially focused their efforts on securing Jean-Philippe Mateta, but discussions have become increasingly difficult. Crystal Palace are reportedly demanding a fee that exceeds what Juventus is prepared to pay, leading to a deadlock between the two clubs. Although Mateta is keen on the move and has asked Palace to allow him to join Juventus, the Premier League side has not agreed to the proposed terms, leaving the transfer in doubt.

As a result, Juventus have broadened its search and identified Youssef En-Nesyri as a viable alternative. The Moroccan forward is currently at Fenerbahce, and the Italian club sees him as a player capable of adding depth and quality to their attack. Juventus believe that adding a striker of this profile could make the squad stronger than it has been over the past few months.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Loan conditions complicate negotiations

Fenerbahce are open to allowing En-Nesyri to leave, but the terms of any deal are proving complex. According to Tuttojuve, the Turkish club would only sanction a loan move if Juventus agree to an obligation to make the transfer permanent at the end of the loan period. This condition mirrors some of the challenges Juventus are facing elsewhere in the market, where selling clubs are pushing for greater guarantees.

En-Nesyri himself is receptive to the idea of joining Juventus and is waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement. He is eager to continue his career at a bigger club and sees the move as an important step forward. For now, Juventus must weigh their options carefully as they attempt to resolve these negotiations and reinforce their squad before the window closes.