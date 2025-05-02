Juventus are prepared to sell Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the current season and are reportedly unconcerned about which club he might join. The Serbian forward has not agreed to renew his contract with the club, and with his current deal set to expire in 2026, the Bianconeri are taking proactive steps to avoid the possibility of losing him on a free transfer. They are intent on securing a suitable transfer fee while they still can and are expected to accelerate efforts to facilitate his departure once the campaign concludes.

Vlahovic has been a prominent figure since he arrived from Fiorentina, but his long-term future at the Allianz Stadium is now in serious doubt. Juventus are focused on reshaping their squad and managing their wage structure, and Vlahovic’s reluctance to accept a reduced salary under a new deal has complicated negotiations. If he wishes to remain at the club, he will be required to agree to lower terms, a demand that he does not currently appear inclined to accept.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As cited by Football Italia, José Mourinho is said to be a long-standing admirer of Vlahovic and is reportedly interested in bringing him to Türkiye. With Victor Osimhen performing well at Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe are looking to respond by signing a marquee striker of their own. Mourinho would welcome the opportunity to work with Vlahovic, and the club may be willing to offer him a more lucrative package than Juventus is currently proposing.

This scenario presents a viable exit route for the striker, and Juventus would not stand in his way if a satisfactory offer is received. While Vlahovic himself may not be actively pushing for a move, the club’s position is clear: he must either agree to new terms on a reduced wage or be sold. Allowing a player of his market value to leave for free in 2026 would reflect poorly on the club’s management, and they are determined to avoid such an outcome. The next few months will be decisive, and it remains to be seen whether Vlahovic will choose to extend his stay in Turin or begin a new chapter in his career elsewhere.