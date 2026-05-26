Randal Kolo Muani is attracting interest from several clubs as he prepares to leave Tottenham, with PSG reportedly no longer interested in reintegrating the striker into their squad.

The French side sent him on loan to Spurs after previously failing to reach an agreement with Juventus over a move for his signature. Despite the collapse of those negotiations, Juventus remain interested in bringing the attacker back to Turin as they continue searching for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

Juventus Maintain Interest in Kolo Muani

Talks between Juventus and PSG regarding the striker reportedly created tension between the two clubs during the summer, yet the Bianconeri are still willing to revisit discussions in an attempt to secure his services and improve relations with the French champions.

The men at the Allianz Stadium continue to view Kolo Muani as an ideal addition to their squad because of the positive impact he made during his previous loan spell with the club in the second half of the 2024/2025 season. His performances during that period left a strong impression, and Juventus still believe he could strengthen their attacking options.

Competition Emerging for the Forward

Kolo Muani was also reportedly interested in returning to Juventus and did not seriously consider moves elsewhere until the Old Lady shifted their attention towards alternative attacking targets during negotiations.

His spell at Tottenham has not been especially successful, but Juventus continue to monitor his situation closely as they weigh up a possible move in the transfer market. However, they are no longer alone in the pursuit of the striker.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fenerbahce are also interested in signing the Frenchman as they look to strengthen their forward line before the new campaign begins. The Turkish club are searching for a striker capable of improving their attacking options and reportedly believe Kolo Muani fits the profile they want to add to the squad.

The growing interest in the forward could lead to increased competition for his signature during the upcoming transfer window as clubs continue to assess their attacking priorities ahead of next season.