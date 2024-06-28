Juventus wants to sell Weston McKennie this summer after he refused to be included in a swap deal for Douglas Luiz.

The Bianconeri are in the market for new talents, but they need to make some sales to acquire the players they want.

The men in black and white are doing their best to offload players who may not feature in Thiago Motta’s plans, and one of them is McKennie.

This explains why they were willing to include him in their bid for Luiz, and now he has a new suitor.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Fenerbahce is considering a move for the American.

Jose Mourinho, their latest manager, wants to lure some stars from Europe’s top leagues and has identified McKennie as someone he would love to work with. Mourinho wants his new employers to push through the deal.

Juve FC Says

McKennie did well for us in the last campaign, and that should see him stay, but Thiago Motta does not seem to have included the midfielder in his plans.

Our incoming manager needs players who would do well in his system, and if he does not think that describes McKennie, then we need to sell the American.